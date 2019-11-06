5 New Hampshire cities approve sports betting locations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Five New Hampshire cities have voted to allow sports betting locations, and two others have approved keno.

The New Hampshire Lottery says the cities of Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth on Tuesday voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

Cities where the sports betting measure didn't pass were Concord, Dover, Nashua and Rochester. Dover and Rochester did approve keno, however. Keno didn't pass in Concord.

The New Hampshire Lottery expects to have mobile sports betting available across the state by January 2020, with sports book locations up and running by late winter or early spring next year.