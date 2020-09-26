5 Cal State Long Beach students test positive for COVID-19

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — All California State University, Long Beach students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine and all in-person instruction will be halted for two weeks because five students tested positive for COVID-19, the school's top official said Saturday.

University President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement that the school became aware late Friday of “a number of students who have not heeded our guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month.”

Five of those students have now tested positive for the illness, she said. Four of them live in campus residence halls and the other lives off campus.

All on-campus residents will be tested and employees will be offered tests as needed.

The university is working with public health officials and will assist with contact tracing in the community, Conoley said. She also said facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.

Conoley said there will be an investigation of “student conduct issues."

Conoley did not say how many students are living on campus but noted that the university “vastly” reduced the number in residence halls for the fall semester as well as the number of classes offered on campus.