$450M in New Orleans Superdome upgrades up for vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans' Superdome, home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans.

Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years.

The borrowing to finance improvements to a stadium that became a symbol of New Orleans' recovery after Hurricane Katrina is up for approval Thursday by the State Bond Commission. That's a panel of statewide elected officials and lawmakers.

Louisiana's current contract with the Saints, negotiated by former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration in 2009, runs through 2025.

Edwards says the Superdome renovations are central to striking a new 15-year Saints contract, with a 15-year extension option.