KILLDEER, N.D. (AP) — A small percentage of the crude oil from a cracked pipeline in Dunn County earlier this week found its way onto rangeland, state officials said Thursday.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said about 420 gallons of the 10,500-gallon spill flowed into grasslands about 11 miles northwest of Killdeer. Bridger Pipeline LLC reported the incident when it happened on Tuesday, officials said.