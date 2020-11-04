40-year federal sentence in altered debit card scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A California man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for using altered debit cards to steal money from ATMs in Louisiana, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.

Dennis Busch, 40, of of Costa Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Shreveport, Van Hook's release said.

Busch was ordered to pay more than $63,000 in restitution.

The release says Busch admitted in July that he altered and re-encoded Capital One debit cards and used them along with account holders’ personal identification numbers he had obtained. Prosecutors said the illegal withdrawals took place in 2018 and 2019.