4 wounded in Oakland highway shooting; 580 freeway closed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday on a major highway in Oakland, police said.

Th Oakland Police Department said the shooting on the 580 Freeway at 106th Avenue led the California Highway Patrol to shut down the major highway while they investigate.

Oakland Police are assisting the CHP with the investigation.

Officials said motorists should take alternate routes. No other information was immediately available.