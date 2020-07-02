4 wounded in Oakland freeway shooting attack

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A shooting on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway wounded four people Wednesday, authorities said.

The attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 near an off-ramp in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The black Infiniti M35 sedan was carrying three men and two women, all in their late teens to early 20s, when it was hit by gunfire, authorities said.

Three men and a woman were hit.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition, two with major and two with minor injuries, a CHP statement said.

Leisa Baker told KGO-TV that two men ran up to her van and begged for help, and she used towels to try to stop one man's bleeding.

“It really took me back to when George Floyd said ‘I can’t breathe,' to listen to that and hear this young man tell me that, ‘I’m bleeding out, I’m bleeding out,’"" she said. “I knew that these young men needed help.”

No arrests were immediately made and there was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting, which shut down eastbound freeway lanes for several hours.