BOSTON (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbings of four men in Boston early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Stuart and Tremont streets at 2:10 a.m. where they arrested a 39-year-old Dorchester man. He's accused of stabbing four men, who are all expected to survive, police said. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.