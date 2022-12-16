4 injured in Louisville apartment fire, 36 displaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent a firefighter and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said.

Fire crews arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments to find the second floor fully involved, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets. Two residents were injured after jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread, he said. Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.