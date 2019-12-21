4 hurt, 1 critically, in vehicle crashes involving horses

PROSPER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say four people were injured, including one critically, in separate vehicle crashes involving horses on the same southeastern Minnesota highway.

The crashes happened within an hour of each other Friday evening on state Highway 44, the Star Tribune reported. The State Patrol says a 12-year-old boy was critically hurt when a car struck a horse and buggy carrying the boy and five others. It happened about 7 p.m. just outside Prosper, on the Iowa border.

Two others on the buggy suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car and his passenger were not hurt.

About 45 minutes later, a pickup truck hit a horse that was loose on the highway about 13 miles east of the first crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.