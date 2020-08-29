4 homes proposed for former Pear Tree Point School property in Darien

DARIEN — An application to subdivide the former Pear Tree Point School property, located at the corner of Long Neck Point and Pear Tree Point Road, into four individual house lots, has been proposed to the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Attorney Wilder Gleason presented the plan on behalf of the property owner, 2005 Irrevocable Kirmar Trust, managed by Hans J. Mende.

The proposal would subdivide the more than 5-acre property into four single-home building lots. Two of the lots will face Pear Tree Point Road, and the other two will face Long Neck Point Road. The lots range from 1 acre to 1 1/4acres.

According to Gleason, the owner intends to build the four houses and rent them, but that plan may change, he said Friday.

The possible home size proposed is in the 3,000-square-foot range in footprint. The four single-family two-story homes would conceptually total about 7,000-square-feet, and include driveways, garages, a pool and a pool terrace.

A deeded open space parcel will be created on the north side of the subdivision, separating Lots 1 and 2. Two additional deeded open space parcels, along with a “dock parcel” would be created on the west side of Pear Tree Point Road, across from the building lots. The proposal is to construct four single-family residences (one on each lot), with associated regrading and stormwater management; and to perform related site development activities.

Though the previous application included separate docks assigned to each house, Gleason said Friday the application has been updated to ask for one community dock for the four houses to share. P&Z members also encouraged Gleason to alter the plan to include a community pedestrian easement so the water can be reached without walking or taking a golf cart around the block.

P&Z Vice Chairman Jennifer Leahy said an easement would be more appealing to buyers and safer vs. driving golf cars around the properties to get to the waterfront on the Darien River.

Planning & Zoning members asked Gleason about water management as the Pear Tree Point Beach area often floods during storms and high tides. It was noted there are catch basins on Pear Tree Point and Long Neck roads.

Fred Doneit, of the Planning & Zoning Department, noted that Darren Oustafine, of the town’s public works department, had weighed in on the project and did not offer concerns about stormwater management.

Gleason said he would find out the difference in impervious surface, which allows little to no stormwater infiltration, from what exists now vs. what would remain after the project. He also said he would find out how often the area floods. Gleason also added that the plans are conceptual for now, and would be discussed in detail when the actual building plans are presented.

Leahy said she still was being “really cognizant” that the commission was making good choices, “Not just for this moment, but for the long term. This affects a very important street that the public uses to get to a public beach that serves the town, who we serve.”

Commissioner George Reilly said he also shared the concerns about water management and impervious surfaces, despite it being a conceptual plan.

“We need to look at these concepts to see what we are dealing with to avoid trouble in the future,” he said.

It is unclear whether the applicant would build the houses and sell them or just sell the lots and buyers would build the houses. Gleason did not immediately respond to the question.

During public comment, one Pear Tree Point Road neighbor, Bob Lyons, said he had asked to see the plans in advance of the meeting. Gleason said he had not heard from any other neighbors.

“My two biggest concerns are conceptual — one is on drainage and how it would flow to my property and to the street,” Lyons said.

At the meeting, Lyons was assured that there would be no impact to his property as there would be little change to that area. Lyons was also asked to comment on whether his property or Pear Tree Point Road near his property experienced any flooding issues — and Lyons said it did not.

Property history

Pear Tree Point School closed in June 2018 at the end of the 2017-18 school year, eliminating Darien’s only private school option.

The land of the former Pear Tree Point School sold for $8.6 million in August 2018 to the 2005 Irrevocable Kirmar Trust, which is managed by Darien resident and coal-industry billionaire Hans J. Mende.

Mende is also linked to several other high-end properties within Darien. This includes 256 Long Neck Point Road under Maria Mende and 253 Long Neck Point Road, which is owned by an LLC whose principal is Mende.

The sale of Pear Tree Point School closed on July 16, 2018, and brought the state $108,125 in conveyance tax and $21,625 for Darien.

Mende is a co-founder of Greenwich-based American Metals and Coal International Inc. and serves as its chief operating officer and president.

The school history

Founded in 1996 by Ralph Parks, a former investment banker, Pear Tree Point School educated over 1,300 children in its 22-year run. Pear Tree took over Plumfield School, which had been located on Long Neck Point since the 1930s.

“We found out that during World War II, they had boarding students that lived in the attic,” David Trigaux, Pear Tree’s longtime headmaster, said at the time the school closed. “They have come back to visit — they are 80 to 90 years old, and their parents were in the war effort, mainly as diplomats. It’s very nostalgic: They climb the narrow stairs and look out the window, and you can tell they are just reliving memories of the place.”

After acquiring Plumfield, Parks hired Hazel Hobbs, a well-respected local educator, to run the school as its first head; Hobbs hired Trigaux, who she knew from working in the Greenwich Public Schools, three years later, in 1999. The school adopted the prestigious “core knowledge curriculum,” joining a network of around 1,000 schools in the United States that follows a rigorous, sequential curriculum by grade.

At its peak in 2004-05, Pear Tree enrolled over 200 students; this year, after a several-year decline, enrollment hit an all-time low of 68. In order for the school to remain financially viable, Trigaux said, they needed around 120 students. He cited the economic crisis of 2008 as creating an environment that affected not only the attractiveness of private education, but birth rates as well. Several local private schools, including the Beacon School in Stamford, have also closed.

What’s next

The Planning & Zoning Commission will next meet on Sept. 1. A public hearing for this project is on that agenda, and possible deliberation and decision is possible pending the conclusion of the public hearing.

