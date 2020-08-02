4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park

FILE: A bear and cub cross a road near the Rim Fire on August 24, 2013 in Yosemite National Park. FILE: A bear and cub cross a road near the Rim Fire on August 24, 2013 in Yosemite National Park. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials are urging drivers to slow down after four bears were struck by vehicles and two were killed in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks, according to a newspaper report.

The surviving bears were believed to be seriously injured after being hit by vehicles going faster than the 25 mile-an-hour (40 kilometer-an-hour) speed limit, the Fresno Bee reported Saturday.

The National Park Service estimates over 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating back to 1995, the newspaper said. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

Officials are asking guests to tell park rangers if they hit any animals with their cars.

Yosemite is open during the coronavirus pandemic, but only to guests who make reservations.