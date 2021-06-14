4 California lives changed by coronavirus pandemic ADAM BEAM, JANIE HAR, AMY TAXIN and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 4:09 p.m.
1 of5 Registered nurse Sarvnaz Michel stands for a photo Friday, June 11, 2021, in Lake Forest, Calif. Death is part of the job for Michel, an intensive care nurse at Providence St. Jude Hospital in the Orange County city of Fullerton. But usually patients have family and friends with them for comfort. The coronavirus stopped that, forcing Michel to care for their emotional as well as physical needs. "Just seeing people dying by themselves, it was hard. It was very, very hard," she said. "Now COVID is better, but I see all the doctors and nurses, they are still suffering from all the stuff that happened." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Registered nurse Sarvnaz Michel stands for a photo Friday, June 11, 2021, in Lake Forest, Calif. Death is part of the job for Michel, an intensive care nurse at Providence St. Jude Hospital in the Orange County city of Fullerton. But usually patients have family and friends with them for comfort. The coronavirus stopped that, forcing Michel to care for their emotional as well as physical needs. "Just seeing people dying by themselves, it was hard. It was very, very hard," she said. "Now COVID is better, but I see all the doctors and nurses, they are still suffering from all the stuff that happened." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Chef Anthony Magee dices vegetables at The Alcove wine bar and eatery, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in San Diego. After a tumultuous year among the pandemic, Magee feels like he is emerging from a long, bad dream, one that has driven home the importance of family and friends. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
California fully reopens on Tuesday, a watershed event that will underscore how far the state has come since the start of the year when the coronavirus was at its deadliest. The pandemic's toll on the nation's most populous state is knee-buckling: nearly 3.8 million confirmed cases and more than 63,000 deaths.
Those statistics tell only part of the story. Virtually everyone among the state's nearly 40 million residents saw their lives altered or forever changed. Here are four of those stories:
Written By
ADAM BEAM, JANIE HAR, AMY TAXIN and JULIE WATSON