3rd bidder submits an offer for former SVC campus

BENNINGTON, Vermont (AP) — A third bidder has submitted an offer for the 371-acre former Southern Vermont College campus, and a sale could be approved as early as Dec. 11.

Vermont RE Development, LLC submitted an offer of $3.25 million for the Bennington campus, the Bennington Banner reported.

The other offers include a qualified offer from Southwestern Vermont Health Care for $3.2 million and an offer from summer camp operator Moshe Perlstein, who has not submitted the required 10% deposit, according to bankruptcy court trustee Raymond Obuchowski.

Perlstein filed an emergency motion Friday requesting to delay Monday's deadline for qualified offers.

Judge Colleen Brown granted Perlstein's motion in part and gave Obuchowski and other parties until Monday afternoon to submit objections. Obuchowski, the health care organization, and Community Bank, the largest creditor of the former college, filed objections.

Qualified bidders will be able to raise their bids at a Dec. 11 hearing until there is a successful bidder and the court approves the sale.