316 people are shot every day in America. Here are 5 stories REBECCA SANTANA, CLAUDIA LAUER, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, CASEY SMITH, TOM FOREMAN Jr. and HILARY POWELL , Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 12:03 p.m.
A cutout of Todriana Peters stands in her living room with her cousin Brione Rogers and mother Katrina Lambert in New Orleans, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Twelve-year-old Todriana Peters was shot and killed outside a graduation party on Memorial Day Weekend in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.
Jennifer McDonald holds a blanket on which is printed photos of her late son, Demontravis Davonte Reid, who was shot and killed in Charlotte, N.C on April 14, 2021. As of July 15, he was among the 56 homicide victims in North Carolina's largest city.
A photo of Marcqueon Jaquez Gooman sits in front of letters that spell out his nickname "Binky" at this home in Charlotte, N.C, on July 8, 2021. Goodman was shot and killed in Charlotte on April 29, 2021.
This July 15, 2021 image shows Alicia Otero during an interview at her home in Albuquerque, N.M,, as she recalls the frustrations she and her son would share while trying to solve this Rubik's cube. Elias Otero, 24, was shot to death in February. No arrests have been made.
Cousins of Malik Parks, Shaunice Cherry, left, and Machelle Tompkins pose for a photo on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.
In this July 9, 2021 photo, Michelle Bolling poses for a photograph outside of her home in Philadelphia. Bolling's son is one of the increasing numbers of nonfatal gun violence victims.
This July 15, 2021 image shows handcuffs that belonged to Elias Otero in a memorial hutch at his family's home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Otero, 24, had served nearly four years as a corrections officer before switching careers. He was shot to death outside his home in February. No arrests have been made.
Brione Rogers sits on the couch next to a cutout of her cousin Todriana Peters and Peters' mother Katrina Lambert and father Todd Peters in New Orleans, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Twelve-year-old Todriana Peters was shot and killed outside a graduation party on Memorial Day Weekend in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.
This July 15, 2021 image shows one of the memorial photo boards dedicated to Elias Otero in his family's home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Otero, 24, is among the people killed in the city so far this year. Albuquerque is on track to smash its homicide record of 80 that was set in 2019.
Bonnie Peters sits on her couch as she recalls her grandchild Todriana Peters spending the day with her before going with her cousin to a couple gatherings in New Orleans, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Twelve-year-old Todriana Peters was shot and killed outside a graduation party on Memorial Day Weekend in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.
In this July 9, 2021 photo, Michelle Bolling poses for a photograph outside of her home in Philadelphia. Bolling's son is one of the increasing numbers of nonfatal gun violence victims.
A cutout of twelve-year-old Todriana Peters is placed in a corner at the home of Bonnie Peters in New Orleans, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Todriana Peters was shot and killed outside a graduation party on Memorial Day Weekend in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood.
A picture of Marcqueon Jaquez Goodman sits on a table in front of another picture of him in his home in Charlotte, N,C., on July 8, 2021. Goodman was 16 when he was shot to death on April, 29, 2021 in Charlotte.
This July 15, 2021 image shows one of the memorial candles for Elias Otero at his family's home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Otero, 24, is among the people killed in the city so far this year. Albuquerque is on track to smash its homicide record of 80 that was set in 2019.
They panic if a balloon pops. They hold dying family members. They push their wounded bodies to heal and scroll longingly through photos and videos of their lost loved ones. Behind the statistics and the political blame game over rising gun violence are the victims.
The spike plaguing many American cities this year has lawmakers reeling and police scrambling, though homicide rates are not rising as high as the double-digit jumps seen in 2020. Still, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, 316 people are shot every day in the U.S. and 106 of them die. It's even prompted President Joe Biden to order federal strike forces in to help catch gun traffickers who are supplying weapons used in the shootings.
