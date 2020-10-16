3-year-old boy fatally shot at Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at an apartment building in Rockford, police said Friday.

Chief Dan O'Shea said it wasn't a drive-by shooting Thursday.

“At this point we feel that it’s contained to that one residence,” O’Shea said. “It was a room inside the house, but we can’t get into specifics of the case until it’s completed.”

A man who was present at the time was charged with gun crimes unrelated to the shooting, said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Lamar Glover, who lives in the four-unit building, said the boy's family had been there for about six months.

“They seemed quiet. They were always out barbecuing,” Glover told the Rockford Register Star. “The kids were cool. I never heard any drama or nothing.”