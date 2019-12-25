3 women killed in head-on crash

INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — Three women died Tuesday afternoon following a head-on crash in Florida, authorities said.

Phillip Sawhill, 53, was driving an SUV on a rural road near the Citrus Wildlife Management Area, just south of Inverness, when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. Sawhill crashed into an oncoming car occupied by three South Florida women.

The car's driver, Amalia Gomara, 62, along with her two passengers, Nilda Cordovi, 85, and Clara Gorrin, 86, all died at the scene, FHP said. Sawhill's SUV caught fire after the crash, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It wasn't clear if any charges would be filed