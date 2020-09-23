3 suspects sought after about 40 guns stolen in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three suspects after about 40 guns were stolen early Wednesday morning from a Rapid City gun shop.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a report of an alarm and discovered that a glass door on the shop's main entrance had been shattered. Surveillance video shows two suspects inside the store, including one person shattering various display cases with a baseball bat, police said. A third suspect is seen outside.

Police are working with the business to determine the specific firearms taken during the burglary. The release does not name the gun shop.

“Any time you have a large-scale gun theft like this, it’s highly concerning for local law enforcement,” said Rapid CIty Police Capt. John Olson, commander of the the department's Criminal Investigations Division. “We have around 40 guns that are now unaccounted for in the hands of our criminal element."