3 shot during massive party at Mulholland Drive mansion

FILE: A Los Angeles Police officer wearing an on-body camera. FILE: A Los Angeles Police officer wearing an on-body camera. Photo: Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press Photo: Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 3 shot during massive party at Mulholland Drive mansion 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday during a party attended by hundreds of people at a Los Angeles mansion, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. at the gated hillside home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Chan said.

Two shooting victims were critical and one was in grave condition when they were transported to hospitals, the city Fire Department said in a statement.

The patient in grave condition later died, Chan said.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made, he said.

LAPD is investigating a house party on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest pic.twitter.com/wixnARovcW — KTLA (@KTLA) August 4, 2020

Hours before gunfire erupted, officers were called to the mansion on Mulholland Drive after neighbors complained, Chan said. Police did not break up the gathering.

Helicopter footage aired by local news stations showed a DJ on a balcony, people crowded around a pool and a food truck and dozens of cars on the long driveway.

Few people at the party wore masks or followed guidelines for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. To prevent the virus spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has banned parties of all sizes.

When bars initially closed because of the pandemic, police reported receiving an increase in calls about large, illicit parties at private homes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In May, officers responded to a raging Los Angeles house party with more than 100 people that ended when a partygoer accidentally shot himself in the groin.