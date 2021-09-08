Skip to main content
News

3 more Vermont inmates, 2 staff tested positive

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Three more inmates and two more staff members at Vermont prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the total to 15 cases among inmates and three among staff at four of the state's six correctional facilities, the Department of Corrections said.

One incarcerated person at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and two at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans were found to be infected, the department said Tuesday. The two positive cases in staff were at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Newport prison now has a total 13 inmates with COVID-19, officials said. Twenty other inmates and seven staff who were previously infected have been medically cleared, the department said.

The Newport and St. Albans correctional facilities are in full lockdown. More testing was underway.

NUMBERS

On Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 105 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 29,435.

There were 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 120 new cases per day on Aug. 23 to 161 new cases per day on Monday.