3 men convicted in 2018 murders of 2 Albuquerque teen boys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three men were convicted Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two Albuquerque teenage boys in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. A jury in 2nd Judicial District Court found 23-year-old Stephen Goldman Jr., 26-year-old Jimmie Atkins and 18-year-old Julio Almentero guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero were found buried in a remote area of Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018. The two boys appeared to have been tortured before they were killed with Lateef shot 19 times and Romero at least nine times, according to authorities. Jurors began deliberating the case last Friday afternoon and returned the verdicts shortly before noon Monday. Prosecutors say Goldman, Atkins and Almentero each are facing life in prison when they’re sentenced at a later date. Two other men involved in the case took plea deals and got prison terms.
- How CT hardware stores prep for winter storm as spring nears
- Inside the Corbin District, Darien's downtown luxury apartments
- Darien student honored for her essay and other local news
- Darien family donates an acre of land for conservation
- Darien officials sign off on $68M elementary school renovations
- Darien Dry Cleaners owners say goodbye to long-standing store
- Darien celebrates Choose Love month
- Darien school board approves $114 million budget
- Darien Scouts learn virtual meditation from ex-Eagle Scout
- Darien robotics students battle bots and the Board of Education