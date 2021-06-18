3 killed, suspect sought after Oregon hit-and-run, shooting

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Police searched Friday for a suspect believed to have killed three people in wave of violence that included a hit-and-run crash and a shooting at a pot shop in a small Oregon city.

The first person found dead was struck by a pickup truck at an RV park in the coastal city of North Bend, about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. A woman also was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said at a news conference.

A few minutes after the wreck, police received reports of gunshots at a cannabis shop, where one person was killed. Officials believe the same suspect is responsible for the shooting and the hit-and-run crash.

After the shooting, Frasier said the suspect went to a nearby sporting goods store and bought more ammunition.

Meanwhile, police had gone back to the RV park to search a trailer that was registered to the same person as the truck and found a body believed to belong to the owner of both, Frasier said. The prosecutor did not say how that victim died but that “there is no question in my mind this person died of homicidal violence.”

None of the victims has been identified, and Frasier said it was unclear what, if any, connection they had to the suspect.

Police began searching for a white 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup, which was later found on a highway north of where the killings took place. The truck had crashed and been set on fire, Frasier said.

A witness told investigators that the driver appeared to be armed with a handgun at the time of the crash and had run into the woods. Law enforcement agencies were conducting a manhunt in the woods, Frasier said.