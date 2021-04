GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The three people killed after a train collided with two vehicles at a rural crossing south of Kingman were Kingman-area residents, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Larry Whatley, 72, of Kingman was in a SUV and Virginia Voyles, 49, and Wesley Hoagland, 54, both of Golden Valley were in a truck, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.