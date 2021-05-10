3 killed after apparently igniting black powder identified

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — The LaSalle County coroner’s office on Monday identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park.

The men killed were identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39; Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, all of Chicago. Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were ``cousins and uncles.”