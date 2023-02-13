3 fishermen die after falling through ice in Vermont

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — After three men fell through the ice and died this past week while fishing on Lake Champlain, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department warned people on Saturday to stay off the frozen lake due to unsafe conditions.
The 43rd annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby, planned for this past weekend, was cancelled on Saturday as well, according to a post on the derby’s Facebook page. It said the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department requested the cancellation due to the ice conditions.