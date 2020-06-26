3 finalists named for West Virginia State president

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Three finalists will be interviewed next week for the position of president at West Virginia State University.

The school announced the finalists Thursday. They are Nicole Pride, vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; Patricia Ramsey, senior executive fellow at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund; and Rodney Smith, president and CEO of the University of The Bahamas.

West Virginia State said in a statement that Ramsey will visit the Institute campus on June 29, Pride on June 30 and Smith on July 1.

They will meet with students, faculty, staff and community leaders. The meeting also will be available online.

Former West Virginia State President Anthony L. Jenkins was named president of Coppin State University in Baltimore. Charles Byers has served as interim president since May 16.

