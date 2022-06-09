3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Traffic remained blocked Thursday morning in westbound lanes of heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, where at least three people were killed the previous day during a series of crashes that happened during stormy weather, authorities said.
The Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.