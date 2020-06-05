3 council members want Nashville police chief to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several council members in Tennessee have called for the resignation of a police chief after warrants were issued for two community activists and then later rescinded.

Metro Council member Freddie O’Connell on Thursday urged Nashville Mayor John Cooper to request the resignation of Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, news outlets reported.

O'Connell tweeted, “We have reached the point of absurdity," referencing warrants issued for Nashville activists Justin Jones and Jeneisha Harris on riot charges

Metro police announced the arrest warrants for Jones and Harries on Thursday, stating the pair were connected to Saturday's vandalism of a police cruiser. Police said the activists walked on the car, damaging the vehicle.

Harris tweeted that she would turn herself in and said, “If something happens to me, I did not kill myself.” Jones also took to Twitter, stating the warrants were “false” and “politically motivated.”

Three hours after the announcement, Metro police recalled the warrants after reviewing “additional information” received by the department and District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

Council member Dave Rosenberg and at-large council member Bob Mendes have also called for Anderson’s resignation.

O'Connell said he was aware of the rescinded warrants.

“I think they realized that perhaps they had errored,” O'Connell said.

It's unclear whether Jones or Harris will still be charged with rioting crimes.