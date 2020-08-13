3 charged in woman's death after dog attack in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three relatives have been charged in a dog attack that resulted in the death of a Tennessee woman.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Wednesday that Phyllis Jones, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, and Jordan’s son, Dedricz Perry, have been indicted on reckless homicide charges in the death of 59-year-old Doris Arrington in April.

Authorities said Arrington's body was found in a north Memphis neighborhood with severe injuries to her legs and arms from animal bites. The cause of death was massive blood loss, prosecutors said.

Police found four dogs in a nearby house. They had blood on their mouths and bodies. The dogs’ owners were identified as the three relatives, authorities said.

Investigators said Memphis Animal Services had received complaints about the dogs.

The three were arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Online court records do not show if they have lawyers who could comment.