3 University of Maine students test positive for COVID-19

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Three University of Maine students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy sent an email to the school community on Friday, saying two of the students live off campus in Orono and third lives in a fraternity house.

The three students are in isolation and their close contacts are quarantining, the Portland Press Herald reported.

One of the students was tested as part of an asymptomatic testing program on campus. The other students were testing at alternative places, the school said.

“We have identified our first case of asymptomatic infection through that program,” Ferrini-Mundy wrote. “We will be following our comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals, and to trace and isolate to minimize the spread of the virus and keep our community safe.”