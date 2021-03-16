3 South Carolina officers sentenced in FBI fake cartel sting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three more ex-South Carolina law enforcement officers have been sentenced to federal prison following an FBI operation in which agents posed as Mexican drug cartel members.

A U.S. judge in federal court in Columbia sentenced Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64, a former Orangeburg County deputy; Allan Hunter, 52, a former Springfield police officer; and Nathaniel Miller Shazier, III, 29, a former Orangeburg County deputy, on charges of conspiracy to defraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced Monday.