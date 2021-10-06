3 Sierra passes to close Thursday ahead of winter storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — California highway officials say they will close three mountain passes near the Nevada line between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park on Thursday as a precaution ahead of an early winter storm that’s expected to bring rain and snow to the Sierra.

Temperatures were plunging Wednesday in Reno and the Sierra’s eastern front ahead of the cold front. Highs were forecast to drop 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (6-8 Celsius) below normal Thursday through Saturday with weekend lows near and below freezing, the National Weather Service said.