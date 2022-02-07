2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, giving prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness at a March trial.
Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap the Democratic governor before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. The government said they wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over her COVID-19 restrictions.