2nd Alaska hospital invokes crisis protocol in COVID spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A second hospital in Alaska has invoked crisis standards of care, allowing a committee of physicians to determine clinical decisions regarding patient treatment as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel announced the activation of the guidelines in a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the same day the facility was operating at capacity. The standards allow overwhelmed hospitals to modify their usual, expected level of care.