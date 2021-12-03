$250,000 bond for deputy charged in Casey Goodson shooting ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 2:58 p.m.
1 of18 FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for the shooting of her son, Casey Goodson Jr., by a Franklin County deputy sheriff in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Jason Meade, the former Ohio deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with murder in Goodson's death in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dashcam footage. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Doral Chenoweth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Tamala Payne, center, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Tamala Payne, right, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., answers questions during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., answers questions during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., answers questions during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Sean Walton, left, attorney representing Tamala Payne, right, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Sean Walton, left, attorney representing Tamala Payne, right, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio about the indictment of a former deputy who shot and killed her son. Jason Mead, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Tamala Payne, left, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., reacts along with Goodson's aunt Brandie Payne during the reading of the statement of facts during the arraignment of former Franklin County, Ohio, deputy Jason Meade in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Meade, who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Prosecutor Tim Merkle, right, reads the statement of facts as Jason Meade, left, appearing on video screen, and Defense attorneys Steve Nodler and Mark Collins listen during the arraignment of former Franklin County, Ohio, deputy Meade who was indicted on murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of Goodson in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Meade, who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Defense attorney Mark Collins, right, speaks to the judge as defense attorney Steve Nodler, center, listens during the arraignment of former Franklin County, Ohio, deputy Jason Meade, appearing on video screen in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Meade, who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder and reckless homicide nearly one year after the killing of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.
A magistrate set bond for defendant Jason Meade at $250,000, which Meade's attorney said he expected Meade to post Friday. The bond angered a lawyer representing Goodson's family, who noted a typical bond for a murder charge is $1 million.
Written By
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS