25-year-old son of 2 Missouri judges missing in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are asking for help finding the missing 25-year-old son of two Missouri judges.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Alexander Holden was last seen on New Year's Eve in Sacramento, where he has lived for about two years. His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and mother, Greene County Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, are headed to Sacramento.

His father, who had been vacationing in Australia, said his son has “no history of disappearing.” He said his son's girlfriend notified him of his son's disappearance.

The Sacramento Bee reports that police say Holden was last seen wearing a tan pullover jacket. He is 6-foot-1 (1.83 meters and 2.54 centimeters) and about 190 pounds (86.18 kilograms).