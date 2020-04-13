23 more people test positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to rise in North Dakota.

Health officials said Monday 23 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state total to 331.

The number of deaths officially attributed to the coronavirus in North Dakota is eight, though none were immediately reported Monday.

Officials said 431 people have been screened since Sunday bringing the total tested in North Dakota to 10,781. They said 10,450 of those tests have come back negative.

There were 40 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized on Monday, up one since the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.