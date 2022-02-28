2022 midterm elections: What to know ahead of Texas' primary PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 12:53 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday in Texas, where voters will pick their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more.
With the next state primaries not coming until May, Texas will be far ahead in offering the first glimpse of whether embracing former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republicans and what messages are sticking for Democrats.