2022 WHL Playoffs

WHL PLAYOFFS

First Round

Conference Quarterfinals

(Best-of-7)

All Times Eastern

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Winnipeg (1) vs. Prince Albert (8)

(Winnipeg leads series 3-1)

Wednesday's result

Prince Albert 3 Winnipeg 1

Tuesday's result

Winnipeg 10 Prince Albert 1

Friday's game

Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sunday's game

x-Winnipeg at Prince Albert, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

___

Edmonton (2) vs. Lethbridge (7)

(Edmonton leads series 3-0)

Tuesday's result

Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 1

Saturday's result

Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 0

Thursday's game

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Saturday's game

x-Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's game

x-Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

___

Red Deer (3) vs. Brandon (6)

(Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday's result

Brandon 3 Red Deer 1

Tuesday's result

Red Deer 3 Brandon 1

Friday's game

Brandon at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Sunday's game

Red Deer at Brandon, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Brandon at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

___

Moose Jaw (4) vs. Saskatoon (5)

(Moose Jaw leads series 3-1)

Wednesday's result

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 3

Tuesday's result

Moose Jaw 3 Saskatoon 2 (OT)

Friday's game

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.

Saturday's game

x-Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Everett (1) vs. Vancouver (8)

(Everett leads series 2-1)

Wednesday's result

Everett 6 Vancouver 2

Saturday's result

Everett 7 Vancouver 3

Friday's game

Everett at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Vancouver at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Monday, May 2

x-Everett at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

___

Kamloops (2) vs. Spokane (7)

(Kamloops leads series 3-0)

Monday's result

Kamloops 5 Spokane 1

Saturday's result

Kamloops 6 Spokane 2

Friday's game

Kamloops at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's game

x-Kamloops at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Monday, May 2

x-Kamloops at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

x-Spokane at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

___

Portland (3) vs. Prince George (6)

(Portland wins series 4-0)

Wednesday's result

Portland 2 Prince George 1

Tuesday's result

Portland 2 Prince George 0

___

Seattle (4) vs. Kelowna (5)

(Seattle leads series 3-1)

Wednesday's result

Kelowna 3 Seattle 2 (OT)

Tuesday's result

Seattle 5 Kelowna 1

Friday's game

Kelowna at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's game

x-Seattle at Kelowna, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

x-Kelowna at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

x _ played only if necessary.