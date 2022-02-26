2022 SC elections likely to use maps passed by lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Possible federal trials over whether South Carolina's new election districts discriminate against Black voters have been delayed several months, making it likely the new maps will be used for U.S. House and state House elections in 2022.

The NAACP, which sued the state over the maps, said a crushing amount of evidence that needed to be produced and reviewed along with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Alabama case showing the justices were reluctant to redraw maps close to elections led the civil rights group to ask for the delays, according to court records reviewed by The State newspaper.