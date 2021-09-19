Skip to main content
2021 Nevada Press Association Award Winners

A man walks off with the shield taken from the front of the Reno Police headquarters building during a Black Lives Matter rally and civil unrest in downtown Reno, Nev., on May 30, 2020. The Reno Gazette-Journal was among the more than 100 awardees recognized for their work by The Nevada Press Association on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at a ceremony in Reno. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
A man walks off with the shield taken from the front of the Reno Police headquarters building during a Black Lives Matter rally and civil unrest in downtown Reno, Nev., on May 30, 2020. The Reno Gazette-Journal was among the more than 100 awardees recognized for their work by The Nevada Press Association on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at a ceremony in Reno. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)Jason Bean/AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Press Association recognized more than 100 awardees on Saturday at a ceremony in Reno. Here's a list of winners announced at the newspaper organization’s annual convention. The press association convention, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, opened Friday with an informal gathering hosted by the Reno Gazette-Journal at its new headquarters in downtown Reno.

Contest winners, judged by the Montana Press Association, were honored Saturday night at an annual awards banquet that followed daytime meetings and seminars and a luncheon where inductees into the association’s hall of fame were honored at a luncheon.

Outstanding Journalist: Rio Lacanlale, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Outstanding Visual Journalist: Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Journalist of Merit (Magazines,Urban,Rural): Justin Emerson, Las Vegas Sun

Story of the Year: Reno Gazette-Journal and Megan Messerly, The Nevada Independent (tie)

Photo of the Year: Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal

General Excellence (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Las Vegas Sun

General Excellence (Rural): (1st) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Celia Shortt Goodyear, Jenny Scheid, Boulder City Review; (2nd) Nevada Appeal; (3rd) Elko Daily Free Press

General Excellence (Magazines): (1st) edible Reno-Tahoe; (2nd) Sylas Wright, Anna Dingman, David Bunker, Jared Swanson, Clayton Humphries, Elaine Leonardi Dixon, Tahoe Quarterly; (3rd) rjmagazine

Freedom of the Press: (1st) Dave Daley, Dave Skinner, Marjorie Haun, C.J. Hadley, John Bardwell, RANGE magazine; (2nd) Michael Scott Davidson, Arthur Kane, Review-Journal Editorial Board, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Weekly

WRITING

Breaking News Reporting (Rural): (1st) Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times; (2nd) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press

Breaking News Reporting (Urban): (1st) Michelle Rindels, Riley Snyder, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette-Journal

Business Feature Story (Urban): (1st) Howard Stutz, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Jenny Kane, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Jackie Valley, The Nevada Independent

Business Feature Story (Rural): (1st) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (2nd) Toni Milano, Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News

Business Feature Story (Magazines): (1st) Barbara Twitchell, edible Reno-Tahoe; (2nd) Kaleb M. Roedel, N. Nevada Business Weekly; (3rd) David Bunker, Tahoe Quarterly

Business Spot News Story (Urban): (1st) Subrina Hudson, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Sean Golonka, The Nevada Independent; (3rd) Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette-Journal

Business Spot News Story (Rural): (1st) Kayla Anderson, Sparks Tribune; (2nd) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News; (3rd) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

Community Service (Magazines,Urban): (1st) Siobhan McAndrew, Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Las Vegas Weekly

Community Service (Rural): (1st) Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times; (2nd) Jessica Garcia, Nevada Appeal; (3rd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier

Criticism (Urban): (1st) Josie Glassberg, Double Scoop; (2nd) Brent Holmes, Double Scoop; (3rd) Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette-Journal

Entertainment Feature Story (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Jenny Kane, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Christopher Lawrence, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Entertainment Feature Story (Magazines): (1st) Kaleb Roedel, Northern Nevada Business Weekly; (2nd) Claire McArthur, edible Reno-Tahoe; (3rd) Alex Haase, Las Vegas Magazine

Entertainment News Story (Urban): (1st) Christopher Lawrence, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Brock Radke, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Heidi Knapp Rinella, Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Explanatory Journalism (Rural): (1st) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News; (2nd) Toni Milano, Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press

Explanatory Journalism (Urban): (1st) Daniel Rothberg, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Gary Martin, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) C. Moon Reed, Leslie Ventura, Sara Macneil, Genevie Durano, Las Vegas Weekly

Explanatory Journalism (Magazines): (1st) Richard Gubbe, Elevate NV; (2nd) Eric Cachinero, Nevada Magazine

Feature Writing (Rural): (1st) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review; (2nd) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Feature Writing (Magazines): (1st) Matthew Renda, Tahoe Quarterly; (2nd) Michael Kennedy, Tahoe Quarterly; (3rd) Janna Karel, rjmagazine

Feature Writing (Urban): (1st) C. Moon Reed, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Jackie Valley, The Nevada Independent; (3rd) Brock Radke, Genevie Durano, Spencer Patterson, Ricardo Torres-Cortez, Sara Macneil, C. Moon Reed, Las Vegas Weekly

General Online Excellence (Rural): (1st) Jeffrey Meehan, Robin Hebrock, Selwyn Harris, Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times; (2nd) The Record-Courier; (3rd) Nevada Appeal

General Online Excellence (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) The Nevada Independent

General Online Excellence (Magazines): (1st) rjmagazine; (2nd) edible Reno-Tahoe; (3rd) Getaway Reno/Tahoe

Headline Writing (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Sun; (2nd) Rhonda Prast, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Brian Sanford, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Headline Writing (Rural): (1st) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review; (2nd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier; (3rd) Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press

Health News Story (or series) (Urban): (1st) Megan Messerly, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Anjeanette Damon, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Megan Messerly, The Nevada Independent

Health News Story (or series) (Rural): (1st) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (2nd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier; (3rd) Anthony Mori, Elko Daily Free Press

Investigative Story (Urban): (1st) Art Kane, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Art Kane, Rachel Crosby, Michael Scott Davidson, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Daniel Rothberg, The Nevada Independent

Investigative Story (Rural): (1st) Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times; (2nd) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News; (3rd) Toni Milano, Cynthia Delaney, Serenity Orr, Elko Daily Free Press

Investigative Story (Magazines): (1st) Marjorie Haun, RANGE magazine; (2nd) Dave Skinner, RANGE magazine

News Feature Story (Rural): (1st) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News; (2nd) Amy Alonzo, Mason Valley News; (3rd) Ashley Maden, Humboldt Sun

News Feature Story (Magazines,Urban): (1st) Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) Jenny Kane, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Ricardo Torres-Cortez, Las Vegas Sun

News Obituary (Urban): (1st) Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) C. Moon Reed, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Jenny Kane, Reno Gazette-Journal

News Obituary (Rural): (1st) Kayla Anderson, Sparks Tribune; (2nd) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier

Niche Magazine (Urban,Rural): (1st) Elizabeth Brown, Emma Cauthorn, Jennifer Inaba, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Elko Daily Free Press

Non-Staff Story (Urban): (1st) Savanna Strott, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Savanna Strott, The Nevada Independent; (3rd) Valerie Miller, Vegas Legal Magazine

Non-Staff Story (Rural): (1st) Tim Burmeister, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Marie Nygren, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Lisa Gavon, The Record-Courier

Non-Staff Story (Magazines): (1st) Jason M. Glionna, rjmagazine; (2nd) John M. Glionna, rjmagazine; (3rd) Jason M. Glionna, rjmagazine

Podcast of the Year (Magazines,Urban,Rural): Nathan Shoup, Adam Shoup, The Reno Slant

Special Project (Magazines,Urban,Rural): Ves Quinlan, Bill Jones, John Bardwell, C.J. Hadley, RANGE magazine; (2nd) Eric Cachinero, Megg Mueller, Kippy Spilker, Alexandria Olivares-Wenzel, Nevada Magazine; (3rd) Steve Ranson, David Henley, Kenneth Beaton, Lahontan Valley News

Special Section (Editorial) (Rural): Toni Milano, Cynthia Delaney, Nathan Havenner, Serenity Orr, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier; (3rd) Tara Addeo, Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier

Special Section (Editorial) (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Jennifer Inaba, Emma Cauthorn, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Las Vegas Weekly

Sports Feature Writing (Urban): (1st) Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) Case Keefer, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sports Feature Writing (Rural): (1st) Anthony Mori, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Kayla Anderson, Sparks Tribune

Sports Feature Writing (Magazines): (1st) Eric Cachinero, Nevada Magazine; (2nd) Sylas Wright, Tahoe Quarterly; (3rd) Kyle Magin, Tahoe Quarterly

Sports Photo (Urban,Rural): (1st) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Steve Marcus, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sports Spot News Story (Rural): (1st) Anthony Mori, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Anthony Mori, Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

Sports Spot News Story (Urban): (1st) Mike Grimala, Las Vegas Sun; (2nd) Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Justin Emerson, Las Vegas Sun

VISUAL JOURNALISM:

Feature Photo (Magazines): (1st) Rachel Aston, rjmagazine; (2nd) Rachel Aston, rjmagazine; (3rd) Larry Angier, RANGE magazine

Feature Photo (Urban): (1st) Andy Barron, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Jeff Scheid, The Nevada Independent

Feature Photo (Rural): (1st) Toni Milano, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review; (3rd) Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

Multiple Photo Essay or Gallery (Rural): (1st) Eric Dahlberg, Mineral County Independent-News; (2nd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier; (3rd) Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

Multiple Photo Essay or Gallery (Urban): (1st) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Steve Marcus, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Chelcey Adami, Andy Barron, Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal

Multiple Photo Essay or Gallery (Magazines): (1st) Nevada Magazine; (2nd) Nevada Magazine; (3rd) Michael Okimoto, Andrea Laue, Shaun Hunter, Candice Vivien, edible Reno-Tahoe

News Photo Coverage (Rural): (1st) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (2nd) Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier

News Photo Coverage (Urban): (1st) Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal; (2nd) Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Benjamin Hager, L.E. Baskow, Chase Stevens, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Portrait (Magazines): (1st) Lou Manna, edible Reno-Tahoe; (2nd) Larry Turner, RANGE magazine; (3rd) Candice Vivien, edible Reno-Tahoe

Portrait (Rural): (1st) Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (2nd) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review; (3rd) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review

Portrait (Urban): (1st) Christopher Devargas, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Jeff Scheid, The Nevada Independent

Photo Illustration (Urban): (1st) Wade Vandervort, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Wade Vandervort, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Yasmina Chavez, Las Vegas Weekly

Sports Photo (Urban,Rural): (1st) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Steve Marcus, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Video of the Year (Magazines,Urban,Rural): Jason Bean, Reno Gazette-Journal

Video Program or Series (Magazines,Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Meghan Burk, Todd Poth, Getaway Reno/Tahoe; (3rd) Las Vegas Review-Journal

EDITORIAL:

Editorial Cartoon of the Year (Magazines,Urban,Rural): (1st) Mike Smith, Las Vegas Sun

Editorial of the Year (Urban): (1st) Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Sun

Editorial Page (Urban): (1st) John Kerr, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) John L. Smith, Orrin Johnson, David Colborne, Jon Ralston, Michael Schaus, The Nevada Independent; (3rd) Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Sun

Editorial Page (Rural): (1st) The Record-Courier; (2nd) Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press; (3rd) Steve Ranson, Adam Trumble, Lahontan Valley News

Editorial Writing (Urban): (1st) John Kerr, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Sun; (3rd) Victor Joecks, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Editorial Writing (Rural): (1st) Jeff Mullins, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier

Local Column (Rural): (1st) Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review; (2nd) Kurt Hildebrand, The Record-Courier; (3rd) David Henley, Lahontan Valley News

Local Column (Urban): (1st) Brock Radke, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette-Journal; (3rd) Mick Akers, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Local Column (Magazines): (1st) Beth Schwartz, Elevate NV; (2nd) C.J. Hadley, RANGE magazine; (3rd) Michael C. Moberly, edible Reno-Tahoe

Local Non-Staff Column (Rural): (1st) Vince Juaristi, Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Jeanette Strong, Lahontan Valley News; (3rd) Andrew Barbano, Sparks Tribune

Local Non-Staff Column (Magazines,Urban): (1st) Martha Menendez, The Nevada Independent; (2nd) Carrie Kaufman, Nevada Current; (3rd) John L. Smith, The Nevada Independent

Local Sports Column (Urban,Rural): (1st) Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News; (2nd) Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Ray Brewer, Las Vegas Sun

ADVERTISING & DESIGN

Advertising General Excellence (Rural): (1st) Tara Addeo, The Record-Courier; (2nd) Nevada Appeal; (3rd) Heather Ruth, Dolores Sarantes, Charlotte Uyeno, Gail Smith, Racheal Walker, Bianca Graeff, Pahrump Valley Times

Advertising General Excellence (Magazines): (1st) Jaci Goodman, edible Reno-Tahoe; (2nd) Carrie Roussel, Alexandria Olivares-Wenzel, Nevada Magazine

Advertising Innovation (Urban): (1st) Chase Rankin, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Emma Cauthorn, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Bob Conrad, This is Reno

Black and White Ad (Rural): (1st) Heather Ruth, Tonopah Times Bonanza; (2nd) Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times; (3rd) Heather Ruth, Tonopah Times Bonanza

Color Print Ad (Magazines): (1st) Alexandria Olivares-Wenzel, Nevada Magazine; (2nd) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly

Color Print Ad (Urban): (1st) Tony Morales, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) David Sly, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Jorge Betancourt, David Sly, Malachi Schlink, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Color Print Ad (Rural): (1st) Mike McGarvey, Nevada Appeal; (2nd) Dolores Sarantes, Pahrump Valley Times; (3rd) Mike McGarvey, Lahontan Valley News

Digital Ad (Magazines, Urban, Rural): (1st) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Malachi Schlink, David Memmott, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Susan Goddard, Elko Daily Free Press

In-House Advertising (Rural): (1st) Elko Daily Free Press; (2nd) Mike McGarvey, Nevada Appeal; (3rd) Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times

In-House Advertising (Magazines): (1st) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Dany Haniff, Las Vegas Weekly

In-House Advertising (Urban): (1st) Angie Gutting, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Olivia Kuntz, Malachi Schlink, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Las Vegas Review-Journal

Overall Design (Urban): (1st) Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) John Taylor, Las Vegas Sun

Overall Design (Rural): (1st) Jenny Scheid, Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review; (2nd) Jessica Sterling, Pahrump Valley Times; (3rd) Jessica Sterling, Tonopah Times Bonanza

Overall Design (Magazines): (1st) Las Vegas Weekly; (2nd) Freeman Design Group, edible Reno-Tahoe; (3rd) Kippy Spilker, Alexandria Olivares-Wenzel, Nevada Magazine

Page One Design / Cover Design (Urban): (1st) John Taylor, Las Vegas Sun; (2nd) LeeAnn Elias, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (3rd) Bill Wambeke, Reno Gazette-Journal

Page One Design / Cover Design (Magazines): (1st) Las Vegas Magazine; (2nd) Mark Antonuccio, rjmagazine; (3rd) Corlene Byrd, Ian Racoma, Las Vegas Weekly

Outstanding Graphic Designer (Rural): Kyler Klix, Nevada Appeal

Outstanding Graphic Designer (Magazines): Freeman Design Group, edible Reno-Tahoe

Outstanding Graphic Designer (Urban): Tony Morales, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Special Event (Urban): (1st) David Sly, Malachi Schlink, Brandi Munn, Angie Gutting, Las Vegas Review-Journal; (2nd) Katie Dixon, Samantha Petsch, Las Vegas Weekly; (3rd) Melissa McCabe, Wanda Blair, Chase Rankin, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Special Section or Campaign (Advertising) (Rural): Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times; (2nd) Tara Addeo, The Record-Courier