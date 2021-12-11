20 endangered sea turtles flown to Florida to avoid freezing
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital examine many of a group of 20 critically endangered Kemps ridley sea turtles that was flown to Marathon, Fla., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a "cold-stunned" condition earlier this month. The juvenile reptiles were transported to the warmer climate of the Florida Keys courtesy of "Turtles Fly Too," a nonprofit group of general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for rescued sea turtles.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, blood is drawn for analysis from a critically endangered Kemps ridley sea turtle Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Fla. The reptile was one of 20 that were flown to the hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a "cold-stunned" condition earlier this month. The turtles are to convalesce at the hospital in the subtropical Keys with the goal of releasing them in the future.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, including, from left, Taylor Marsalis, Richie Moretti and Bette Zirkelbach, examine three of a group of 20 critically endangered Kemps ridley sea turtles that was flown to Marathon, Fla., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a "cold-stunned" condition earlier this month. The juvenile reptiles were transported to the warmer climate of the Florida Keys courtesy of "Turtles Fly Too," a nonprofit group of general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for rescued sea turtles.
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Twenty critically endangered juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown from New England to the subtropical Florida Keys to convalesce at the Marathon Turtle Hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay’s frigid coastal waters.
Each of the turtles suffers from “cold stunning,” a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time, according to hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach. They arrived Friday by private plane.