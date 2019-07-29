20 cited by Vermont police after immigration protest

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — The Williston Police department says 20 people are facing charges after a protest outside a Vermont office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The people cited Sunday to appear in court Aug. 13 to answer disorderly conduct charges were among hundreds who protested outside ICE's Law Enforcement Support Center that serves as a communications and data hub for the agency.

The protesters were calling for the closure of immigrant detention centers, the end of the practice of family separation and for Vermont law enforcement agencies to cease cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The protesters marched from the Williston office of the Vermont Technical College to the nearby center.

After the rally, some protesters blocked Harvest Lane, which led to the arrests.

A handful of counter protesters argued ICE protects American jobs.