2 wounded in parking lot shootout near nightclub

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo police are seeking suspects in a shootout outside a nightclub that injured two people early Saturday morning.

The gun violence erupted just after 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of an auto parts store near the Groove Lounge, the Buffalo News reported. Police shut down the bar pending a hearing on when and if it can reopen.

A 29-year-old Buffalo man and a 32-year-old woman were shot after police say they had just left the nightclub. The man was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, and the woman was in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said. Their names were not released, and it wasn't clear if they knew each other.

No arrests have been announced. The motive wasn't clear.

Police described a chaotic scene as club patrons fled the gunfire, with cars being driven over lawns and nearly hitting each other, said Chief Al Wright of the Ferry-Fillmore District. He said officers did not fire their guns.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said violence has been a continuing problem around Groove Lounge, including multiple shootings and a homicide over the years.

No one answered the phone at the nightclub Saturday night. An email seeking comment was sent to the the club.