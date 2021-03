COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Two women were fatally shot in the parking lot of a Georgia dollar store by a man officials said they believe is the estranged boyfriend of one of the victims.

Police arrested Quartez Tremon Thomas, 25, Tuesday in Phenix City, Alabama, and charged him with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Jasmine Trice, 30, and Kiera Williams, 28, news outlets reported, citing police.