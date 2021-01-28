2 teens charged with murder in killing of Uber Eats driver

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that two 14-year-old boys charged with capital murder will remain in custody for allegedly killing a mother of three who was delivering an Uber Eats order to an apartment building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Ryan Graham, 31, was delivering food Saturday to a Haltom City apartment complex and was fatally stabbed in her neck during a robbery, police said Thursday. The defendants were arrested Wednesday, and their names are withheld because they're juveniles.