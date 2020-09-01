2 teens arrested in deaths of 2 teenage brothers near Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of two teenage brothers in a suburban Denver parking lot, police said Monday.

A 17-year-old boy from Denver was arrested and a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody in Commerce City on suspicion of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-old Damian Wikoff and 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff in Lakewood, police spokesman John Romero said.

The Wikoff brothers were shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Aug. 23 and died after being taken to hospitals. Their deaths came amid an increase in youth violence in the Denver area.

In a statement, Romero said no other information would be released about the teens suspected in the shooting because they are juveniles. However he said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Damian Wikoff worked at a nearby Qdoba restaurant and his brother worked at a supermarket, their sister Antonia Wikoff told The Denver Post.

“They were two peas in a pod,” she said of her brothers, two of seven siblings. “They were destined for greatness, and someone robbed them of that.”