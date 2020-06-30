2 sent to prison for felony kidnapping in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Two people from Aberdeen have sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony kidnapping in what authorities say was an attempt to rob a man.

Ryan Rencountre, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended and given credit for 38 days served.

Cassandra Reef, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended. Both were fined $107 each.

Aberdeen American News reports Rencountre, Reef and two others were in an apartment with a man and demanded his property last April. Rencountre was armed with a gun and Reef had a knife, according to court documents.

Even though the man said he didn't have any money, they wouldn't let him leave the apartment, the complaint said.

The victim was later escorted to his mother’s apartment to retrieve money, but once he arrived he refused and called police.