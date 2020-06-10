2 retired Navy officials plead guilty in vast bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two retired Navy officials pleaded guilty Tuesday in a bribery case that has caused the downfall of high-ranking officials in one of the worst corruption scandals in the history of the maritime service.

Retired Capt. David Williams Haas and retired Chief Petty Officer Brooks Alonzo Parks entered pleas in San Diego to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

They are were among 33 people charged in a sweeping bribery case involving a Malaysian defense contractor, Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard.” Prosecutors contend that he bribed a long string of Navy officials, including a rear admiral, to win lucrative contracts to provide support services to U.S. Navy ships docked in Asian ports.

Nineteen current or former Navy officials have pleaded guilty.

Haas was a captain on the Blue Ridge, a 7th Fleet command ship, and acknowledged receiving $91,000 worth of bribes that included a days-long party in Indonesia that included the services of prostitutes, the Union-Tribune reported.

Parks was a 7th Fleet logistics officer who acknowledged leaking information to help Francis is bids for contracts, including tips about competitors and pricing.

Parks acknowledged receiving about $25,000 worth of bribes, including a $3,000-a-night room at a Hilton in Singapore, according to his plea agreement.