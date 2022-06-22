2 priests killed in Mexico devoted decades to remote region MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press June 22, 2022 Updated: June 22, 2022 1:02 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A priest blesses the photos of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales, left, and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar during a Mass to mourn them, at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order’s Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 The photos of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales, left, and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar are displayed during a Mass to mourn them, at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order’s Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A priest touches the photos of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales, left, and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar during a Mass to mourn their death, at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Faithful mourn in front of the photos of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar during a Mass at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Worshipers partake of communion during a Mass to mourn the death of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar, at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People attend a Mass to mourn Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar, at a church in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The two elderly priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Well before many roads were paved in Mexico’s remote Tarahumara mountains, Jesuit priest Javier Campos crisscrossed the area on a motorcycle. During five decades ministering to its impoverished communities, his familiar imitation of a rooster and love of singing earned him the nickname “Gallo.”
His colleague Joaquín Mora was often at his side during the past 20 of those years, during which drug cartels tightened their grip on the region, filling the mountains with opium poppy and marijuana. Together they brought a moral authority to balance the outsized influence of drug traffickers, their fellow priests said.